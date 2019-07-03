Women’s basketball ready for Cayman Island

The rivalry on the court returns to the Tercentenary as Gibraltar’s basketball women play against the Cayman Islands on Sunday in what should prove to be an exciting affair.

The match will bring back some memories of Gotland where Gibraltar played Cayman Islands in the group stages. A controversial math which saw Joelle Moreno knocked out left Gibraltar dropping out of contention from going for medals.

Under the leadership of Luis Romero Gibraltar women’s basketball has in the past few months see a return of players such as Byron’s Rovengo. Not surprisingly the women’s squad has some key players who have played together for the national squad in netball providing them with what could be a crucial advantage in knowledge of each other’s strengths.

The ladies will be on the court at 17:15 in what should see some interest from local spectators.

The match is followed by the men’s match against Gotland, another match that should brings the Island Games rivalry to the forefront. Although Gibraltar’s men have recently not met against Gotland the latter will be looking at doing better than the host after they were kept out of the final places in Gotland.

Gibraltar, who enter the match as the current silver medallists following their finals sport in Gotland against Cayman Island, will be considered the favourites.

A young team, with players playing in both Spanish regional leagues and the UK has a mix of experience within its ranks.

This will be an opportunity for some of the young guns who have made their way into the squad to provide proof of their development at a time when basketball has been gripped by opposing views over its selection procedures.

The Gibraltar team is a very different team to that seen in Gotland with part of the team who played in Gotland’s finals not eligible to play due to IIGA rules which differ from that of FIBA competitions.

Although this has raised some controversy it has given the opportunity to some of the upcoming youth players to stamp their mark through selection.

Gibraltar’s men’s team continue to be among one of the favorites with Super Sunday expected to be their first real test to see how far they can go this time round in front of a home crowd.

The Gibraltar basketball squads this weekend continued with their training with the women’s team coming out on social media highlighting how they were in final preparations and ready for their first match.

