Volunteers at the ready

Some of the volunteers who will help out in the organisation of the Island Games over the coming days gathered at Victoria Stadium yesterday for a group photo. In total, over 500 people have signed up to assist the organisers in what promises to be week packed with sport.

And in a late development that will add to the sporting calendar – and the logistical headaches – St Joseph’s football club beat Prishtina 2-0 yesterday evening, securing the local team a place in the next round of the Europa league. St Joseph’s is now due to play Rangers in Gibraltar next Tuesday.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

