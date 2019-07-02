Triathlon will open the Island Games sports events

Gibraltar’s triathletes will be the first competitors to face competition this coming Sunday when they take to the sea and roads in the Triathlon event.

The Gibraltar Team will be hoping to continue with their success recently which has seen them obtained podium finishes in their respective Age Group categories in recent regional and international competitions.

Triathlon will also be the first of the competitions which will come to our roads.

An 8am start on Sunday will ensure that the competition takes place at a time when traffic is at its lowest.

Triathletes will start at Eastern beach where they will take to the sea for the first stage. They will then transition on the bike course which will take them through the east side roads turning at Devil’s Tower Road and 100m before the Mosque round about on Europa Advanced Road before returning for further laps. The third stage will take them on the running course through Eastern Beach Road and within Devils Tower Camp. Drivers are being warned that there will be road closures at 7;30am on the day with roads expected to re-open by 1pm. Eastern Beach Road, Sir Herbert’s Mile Road, Dudley Ward Tunnel and Europa Advanced Road will be affected.

At the same time local sports enthusiasts can already catch a glimpse of the sporting schedule for the Island Games with this coming Sunday being the first day of sporting events.

Sunday will prove to be among one of the most hectic days starting with the Triathlon in the morning and finishing with the Town Criterium in the evening. Both events will bring competitive races onto our roads although with reduced impact as both will be at different ends of Gibraltar and with some six hours between the end of one and the start of the other.

All the main sports will start their timetables with athletics seeing the sprint heats during the morning and later in the evening the 10,000m finals.

Table Tennis will also see the team events. There will also be tennis in which the Gibraltar Team, both men and women will be competing early in the morning.

In the evening basketball fans will be able to support both the men’s and women’s team who compete at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. Whilst in the morning and afternoon beach goers can also enjoy beach volleyball.

The latest updated schedules for the whole week of events can now be viewed at gibraltar2019.com. The site will also feature updates on results and competitors. We will also be briging you full updates of the day’s events online and through our print edition.

Advertisement