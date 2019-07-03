Town Criterium on Sunday

The Town Criterium opens up the cycling races for the Island Games with Gibraltar’s public getting the first real glimpse of international competitions on its road.

The race, scheduled to take place this coming Sunday will see cyclist racing through a 2.6km town circuit which will take them from Bishop Caruana Road southbound onto Queensway before turning around Ragged Staff Road and back into Queensway.

Here they will race northbound unto Reclamation Road, through Europort Avenue and Europort Road into Bishop Caruana. There will be full road closures for the event as from 5pm on Sunday with traffic diversions in place.

The actual races will not start until 6pm where the women will be first out. At 7.30pm the men will start their race.

This will be an opportunity for local sports enthusiasts to be able to watch from the side-lines all the action with ample places from which to watch.

The finish will be at Bishop Caruana Road.

