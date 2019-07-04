Time Trials will take riders to Top Station

The second of the main cycling events in the Island Games will be the Time Trials.

The event will be held in the early evening on Tuesday and will see riders starting off at Europa Point by the lighthouse. Unlike other races riders will each start of individually and will be competing mainly against themselves. A gruelling circuit will see riders complete two laps of the east side before they head onto Europa Road in what will be a steep, gruelling climb to the Top Station.

The event will see road closures as from 5pm to 10pm. This will affect Dudley Ward Tunnel and Europa Advance Road, along with Sir Herberts Miles Road. The roads will also close at 5.30 by Jews Gate.

