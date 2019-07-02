Tennis brings International Tennis Federation expert coach

The Gibraltar Tennis Association recently received a boost to their tennis program and structure by bringing in International Tennis Federation expert coach Michael-Ray Pallares for the week of June 3 – 12 to lead the way heading into the Island Games.

During that week, Pallares, a former ATP Ranked and Davis Cup player for the Dominican Republic as well as professional tour coach for several Top 10 ATP and WTA players, spearheaded the squad practice for Gibraltar’s top tennis players set to compete in The XVIII Island Games, held here in Gibraltar between the 6 and 12 of July. “I was quite impressed with the work ethic and drive the national team has in preparation for the Island Games,” said Pallares “I am sure the hard work will pay-off.”

The Gibraltar National Coaches also took advantage that Pallares was offering base certification to their coaches with the PTR 10 & Under Certification, a workshop designed by the largest global organization of tennis teaching professionals, aimed at teaching coaches how to promote and retain players at the grassroots level, along with the UPT L1 Certification, focusing on High Performance training using the “Spanish Method” of coaching which has become synonymous with world-class tennis success in the past 30 years. Four of our Gibraltar national coaches successfully completed the PTR 10 & Under course, while six completed the UPT L1 Certification.

James Taylor, Gibraltar’s most decorated tennis player throughout the past two decades took part in both the Squad Training and the UPT L1 Certification. “This week has been just a fantastic experience for myself personally as a player and a coach as well as for Gibraltar tennis as a whole.” Taylor said of his experience “And I feel this will help Gibraltar not only leading into the Island Games, but also moving forward.”

