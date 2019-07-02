Summer Sports Stay and Play facilities will be extended

The launch of the 20th Anniversary of the GSLA’s Summer Sports and Leisure Programme saw Minister for Sport Steven Linares announce that there will be an extension to the Stay and Play facilities.

In what was a short press launch of the 20 anniversary of the sports and leisure programme, Mr Linares thanked the sponsors of the programme, who he claimed has provided a “very long lasting partnership which was growing through the years.”

Speaking on the actual programme Mr Linares said described the Sports and Leisure summer programme as a “a milestone.”

“It’s great to see how it has developed from the early days to what it is now.”

Speaking at the facilities used for the Stay and Play summer programme, and with Mr Garth Cross, Head of Financial and Corporate Services representing NatWest next to his side Mr Linares went on to say, “in view of the fact its growing and its getting better every year this Stay and Play part of what is the summer programme, it was a purpose built building when we came into government, the demand is so high and it has been so successful so far that we are now adding another extension to this building in order to accommodate more young people to do the programme.”

“So I am delighted we are doing an extension to this building to accommodate the demand of the Stay and Play. It’s been great since the early days from working in the boathouse to where we are now and hopefully by next year it will be a better place we will be at.”

Also present at the launch of the Summer Sports and Leisure programme were Reagan Lima, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Matthew Reoch, Head of Facilities, Sports Development and Training, Mrs Michelle Turner and Mr Liam Payas, Sports Development and Training from the GSLA.

Mr Reagan highlighted how he was happy to see the programme growing claiming that it would be a “bigger and better” programme this summer.

The Summer Sports and Leisure booklets will be delivered into all Gibraltar schools and sports and leisure facilities by today with digital copies of the programme also available on www.gsla.gi

Advertisement