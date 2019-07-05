Successful completion of Bikeability Course in UK

Bikeability Course instructors Simon Debono and Martin Graffione have successfully completed the Post Course Assessment Criteria of the National Standard Instructor Qualification (NSIQ) in the UK.

Bikeability Courses were delivered by Outspoken, a UK based training provider who have recently been working alongside the Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning and the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Department to be able to deliver this standard of training in Gibraltar.

After having completed an initial four day trainers’ course in Gibraltar, Mr Debono and Mr Graffione were selected to further their training in the UK.

Mr Debono and Mr Graffione travelled to Cambridge on June 2 to undertake a three week programme assisting in providing training at two local primary schools, in which approximately 130 year 5 children received training at levels 1 and 2 of the Bikeability.

Initiatives such as these aim to promote safe and responsible cycling through recognised and accredited cycle training courses in keeping with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan, to encourage sustainable forms of transport in Gibraltar.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban, said: “I was delighted to receive the news that both instructors had successfully completed and qualified in such a rigorous and demanding course. Congratulations.”

