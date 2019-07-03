Stage One ‘grateful but disappointed’ after losing family pavilion tender

Stage One Productions has thanked the community for its support over the past eight years of running the Gibraltar Fair Family Pavilion, announcing that it has lost its bid for the tender this year.

The company added they will be holding onto the “wonderful memories” and are grateful for the opportunity to have organised the annual event.

According to Stage One, the Self Determination of Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services have opted to award the tender to another company this year.

“After a successful eight years running the Family Pavilion and a long and arduous process of submitting our exciting bid for 2019 having a rejection letter has been a difficult pill to swallow,” Stage One said in a statement.

“We are extremely disappointed but wanted to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.”

Stage One took over the running of the Pavilion in 2011 and wished the new tenderer “all the best”.

However, the production company felt its work had not been rewarded, as it was not invited to re-submit or discuss its proposal.

“Our proposal included a commitment to continue offering you our bar and kitchen services at no increase to the public and the most amazing entertainment programme to date,” said Stage One.

“We are disappointed we will not be able to deliver this for the people of Gibraltar.”

