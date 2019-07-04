Robba and Viagas training with Twente FC

Two of Gibraltar young female football prospect were this week training with FC Twente in Holland after being invited for trials with the club.
Shania Robba and Tiffany Viagas, both players from Lincoln Red Imps Ladies, were given the opportunity through former Twente FC player Benny Brinkman, whose daughter also plays for Lincoln Red Imps Ladies. The two young ladies flew out to Holland this week where they have been taking part in their first training sessions. The first of which took place this Monday with the young ladies going through a two hour gym session and then two and a half hours on the pitch.
The two young ladies impressed during their performances in the Malta U17 Development tournament and in the Inter Island football tournament in Ynys Mons where Shania scored for Gibraltar in two of the matches.
The FC Twente women’s team was founded in 2007 for the creation of the Erdivisie, a new top-level league in the Netherlands. Since being formed they have won the league six times and been cup winners twice, making them one of the top women’s teams in the Netherlands.
This is not the first trials for the young ladies who received positive feedback following their trails with Everton Ladies earlier in the year.
