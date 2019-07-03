RGP dismisses social media speculation on security situation

The Royal Gibraltar Police has dismissed social media rumours of a security situation that could impact on Gibraltar’s beaches.

In a statement, the RGP said there was no reason to stay away from beaches and urged people to go about their lives as normal.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police is aware of social media commentary advising the public to refrain from going to the beaches today and speculating on

the security situation,” the RGP statement said.

“The RGP wishes to reassure the public that these social media rumours are unfounded and that there is no reason why local beaches ought to be

avoided. The general public may therefore carry on with their normal daily activities.”

