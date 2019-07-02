Local singer auditions for The Voice Kids UK

Local singer Jovani Lagomassino clinched a spot on The Voice Kids UK television auditions, beating off competition from thousands of applicants.

Jovani, aged 14, performed in front of celebrity judges Will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones, and Jessie J on the show broadcast on ITV over the weekend.

Throughout the audition process spanning months Jovani faced tough competition from around 10,000 to 15,000 applicants.

The applicants were whittled down to the top 50, who had the opportunity to perform in ‘blind auditions’ broadcast on television.

Advertisement

The blind audition sees the four judges face away from the singers, judging only on their voice. If the judges like what they hear, they turn their chair to face the contestant.

Despite his best efforts none of the celebrity judges turned their seats around for Jovani and his journey in The Voice Kids UK came to an end.

Jovani sung ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber, a song chosen by the producers.

“It was an experience, it didn’t come out the best but I am proud to have got so far,” Jovani told the Chronicle.

From the top 50 chosen for the blind auditions, some 40 contestants were successful.

After the show Jovani spoke to the judges and discussed his hobbies and the fact he can speak Spanish.

Now Jovani is looking at new opportunities and will be auditioning for Teen Star UK in Manchester on September 8.

Advertisement