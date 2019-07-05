Lighthouse Family back to their best with new album after lengthy hiatus

by Lucy Mapstone

Lighthouse Family – Blue Sky in your Head

It takes some big cojones to come back into the fray after 18 years away.

The Lighthouse Family have done exactly that, returning with their easy listening-meets-anthemic pop style and their trademark lofty-sounding song titles following a sizeable hiatus. Songwriter and producer Paul Tucker and singer Tunde Baiyewu admittedly wanted to make a classic Lighthouse Family album that worked for 2019, and they may have actually done it.

From the title track to the enigmatic album closer Immortal, it’s obvious Tucker and Baiyewu have recaptured the magic of their former days, their music oozing chilled-out charisma with occasional moments of singalong-friendly euphoria. Tracks such as lead single My Salvation and Live Again are perfect examples of the sound that made them a staple in the charts all those years ago and could easily fit on one of their first records.

My Salvation is a particularly pertinent track for our times, as Baiyewu croons in his instantly recognisable velvet voice: “Does anyone care for people at all?/Does anyone care? Anyone?/Will you be my salvation?”

It’s a strong effort, and well worth the wait. However, it remains to be seen if they can make an impact on the everlasting playlists of music fans like they did with their earlier timeless hits, such as Ocean Drive, Lifted and High.

8/10

