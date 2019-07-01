IRTUC puts economy at the top of agenda

The Interregional Trade Unions Council (South) has put the Gibraltar economy at the top of its agenda, highlighting its importance in creating employment for the entire Campo de Gibraltar region.

In a joint public statement setting out key items approved at its second general assembly meeting, the council also vowed to lobby political and institutional decision-makers on the need to deepen the mechanisms of economic and social cooperation between Gibraltar and Andalucia

The council comprises of four unions, namely Unite the Union and NASUWT Gibraltar and Spanish unions CCOO and UGT.

IRTUC South is one of approximately 50 such structures in Europe between bordering countries.

Other items agreed upon by the council include a commitment to advocating on issues affecting ordinary working people such as labour rights, pensions and health benefits.

These, the council said, must play a central role in the relations between the representative institutions on both communities.

It further committed itself to continuing to highlight the need for Trade Union participation in all relevant stages within the Brexit process.

“Our commitment to a negotiated and orderly exit by the United Kingdom from the European Union, that safeguards the rights and interests of working people,” the joint statement read.

“We reject any unilateral decision that could potentially have a negative influence on any future relationships with the EU.”

The council said it would also demand an upgrade to the Gibraltar-La Linea border, with the purpose of guaranteeing the free transit of people and of merchandise.

“We strongly reject the use of the Border as a political weapon to apply any kind of political pressure.”

The council also aims to continue developing IRTUC-South as a reference point for working people in the region on both sides of the border in protecting their legitimate interests.

The group further vowed to support the initiatives of the European Trade Union Confederation in the framework of the constitution of the new European Parliament that emerged from the last electoral process.

