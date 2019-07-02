Hockey5s head off for internationals

It might be the end of school term and pupils will be looking forward to their summer vacations, but next week a ten young hockey players will be heading to Bulgaria to represent Gibraltar in a Euro Hockey Hockey5s Championship.

The squad reduced to ten had started off with seventeen players. This was later cut to fourteen before the final selection of ten.

The lucky ten players will have their work cut out with Gibraltar only this season having taken up the sport. Although hockey is a growing sport Hockey5s saw the start of the youth league this season after the installation of the facilities to provide a pitch area for practise.

The team will comprise of Jesse Figueras (GK), Lance Prescott (GK), Kyle Clinton, Jack Cox, Jamie Caetano, Ethan Balban, Jyron Zammitt, Harry Victor, Matthew Pilcher and Lee Soiza.

The youth hockey5s league itself was based on an under 14 league although the actual championships the players are heading to will be an under 16.

Weeks on the training ground has seen the players having to combine their school studies with training. Some also having to train with the senior full squads both at club and international level having made their way into senior hockey first teams.

The team will be lead by a well deserved captain Kyle Clinton who has show great leadership skills and who will undoubtedly contribute to a memorable experience for the group.

Gibraltar face a daunting start taking on hosts Bulgaria in their first match.

They will then play Russia followed by Armenia. With two matches on the first day, with just a six hour break between them it will be a tough competition for the young players. Some of whom have already shown they can take the punishment of playing in senior teams.

This will also be a further opportunity for Gibraltar’s Hockey5s to experience international hockey allowing the youngsters to gain further experience against teams of their age and who have been developing the sport for longer in some cases.

Gibraltar’s matches

July 4, 13:00 BUL v GIB (Pool A)

July 4, 18:00 GIB v RUS (Pool A)

July 5, 11:00 GIB v ARM

