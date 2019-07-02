GSD sends best wishes to Gibraltar’s Island Games athletes

The Opposition Spokesman for Sports, Edwin Reyes, has sent a message to Gibraltar’s Island Games participants.

“The GSD take this opportunity to wish each and every local athlete participating in this year’s Island Games the best of luck. We hope you will all enjoy and benefit from this international experience at which you compete as Gibraltar’s representatives,” said Mr Reyes.

“The GSD had hoped that athletes would have had more time to use these new ‘games-ready’ facilities in preparation for the Island Games. That has not been possible in the case of many sports because construction is unfortunately going down to the wire,” he added.

The statement from Mr Reyes also noted that the party hope that all sporting facilities will live up to expectations and given the heavy investment made on constructing and/or refurbishing these, prove to be worthy venues well beyond the Island Games themselves.

“Whilst the GSD remain concerned as to the overall financial outlay, these issues are for another week. In the run up to and during the Games we are fully behind our athletes and that is the GSD message today,” said Mr Reyes

