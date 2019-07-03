GSD meets Action for Poverty

The GSD has held a meeting with Action for Poverty, a platform made up of representatives of the ERG, Unite the Union and the Private Sector Workers & Pensioners Association who are campaigning for social security reform.

“We had a wide-ranging discussion on dealing with the causes and consequences of financial hardship,” said GSD Leader Keith Azopardi.

“We fully accept that there is much to be done in reforming the social security system so it can be more easily administered and helps those in need more directly.”

“The discussion was very useful in identifying the objectives that Action for Poverty are campaigning for.”

“The GSD is committed to ensuring that, in Government, we take clear measures to help people who require social and financial assistance because of their own circumstances be it unemployment, disability or other family or special circumstances.”

Apart from Mr Azopardi, GSD MPs Roy Clinton and Danny Feetham were also present at the meeting.

