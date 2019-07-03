Govt invite proposals for on-shore wind projects

The Gibraltar Government has invites expressions of interest from developers for the development of renewable on-shore wind projects.

The government wants proposed schemes that can produce up to 0.5 megawatts of power.

In a tender notice, it said potential sites for development included the South Mole, roundabouts and Eastern Beach car park.

Proposals for alternative sites will also be considered.

Interested parties’ expressions of interest should include details of concepts, including preliminary layout plans and sketches.

“Proposals submitted must be compatible with the area and be sensitive to the surrounding environment and surrounding properties, as well as ensuring no impacts on birds or bats,” the government said.

