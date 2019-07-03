Govt holds pay claim negotiations with NASUWT

Representatives of teachers’ union NASUWT met with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo for an initial round of negotiations in relation to the union’s pay adjustment claim.

These discussions commenced after various exchanges of correspondence around the claim, the Gibraltar Government said in a statement yesterday.

The negotiations went on late into Monday evening and progressed well in a meeting that saw a “frank and robust” exchange of views between the two sides.

Both have nonetheless agreed to continue discussions tomorrow after a period of reflection.

This will also enable both sides to finalise further calculations on the different proposals being made by each.

