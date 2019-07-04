Gibraltar Fair dates announced

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has announced the annual Gibraltar Fair which will take place at the former Rooke site, in Queensway.

The fair will be held from Friday, August 23 to Saturday, August 31.

The events are being organised by the SDGG and works on the sites will commence shortly to make way for this year’s Fair.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services are collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

Advertisement

The Fair will once again see a varied range of attractions for different age groups. All rides will be priced at £2.

Additionally, there will also be tombolas, games and other side stalls including those being put up by local charitable and sporting organisations.

Eating and drinking outlets will also be provided as well as the ever popular Churros stall.

A daily programme of entertainment has also been prepared for the Family Pavilion.

The Family Pavilion is being organised by Europa FC. Admission to the Pavilion will be free on all nights.

A full programme of events will be released in due course.

Advertisement