Gibraltar braces itself for two top European clubs next week

Gibraltar will brace itself for next week after two of Gibraltar’s top clubs make it through to the first round of the Europa League attracting to Gibraltar two top European clubs.
Both Rangers FC and Leiga Warsaw are expected to play in Gibraltar next week. Rangers are scheduled to play on Tuesday unless there is a last minute change, whilst Leiga Warsaw ware expected on Thursday.
Their arrival will coincide with the hosting of the Gibraltar 2019 Island Games adding to the logistical and security concerns with authorities now having to plan to cater for two sets of football fans along with the security of over 3000 competitors who will already be participating in the Island Games.
This is the first time both clubs playing in the Europa League have qualified to the next round at the same time. Both St Joseph’s and Europa winning their preliminary round ties and adding to Gibraltar’s successes at this stage of the competition.
Local football officials have indicated that attempts to reverse the fixtures so that the concerns over the clash with the Island Games would be reduced have not been successful. Rangers today we’re selling tickets for the second leg at Ibrox confirming the fixture dates in doing so.
