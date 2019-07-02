Gib youth to have two teams in World Championships

Gibraltar will have two teams participating in the 2019 Junior Darts World Championship which will be held in Gibraltar for the very first time. The event is expected to be played at the brand new Europa Point Sports Complex from the 24-26th September.

Gibraltar’s two teams will be an “A Team” made up by the players who finished in the top four of the rankings (Craig Galliano, Jerome Chipol, Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette), the same four boys that participated in the 2018 Junior Darts World Championship in Bristol. The second team will be a “B Team” made up by the players who finished 5th-8th in the rankings (Casey Dyer, Dylan Duo Jnr, Elton Victory and Joseph Borge), for these four boys it will be their first time participating in a major event.

The Rock will welcome the very best youth talent from around the World to the event.

With just one month to go for the 2019 European Youth Cup in Ankara, Turkey to commence Gibraltar Darts Association has announced the players who qualified for this event.

Jerome Chipol, Sean Negrette, Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano, who will also form the A Team for the World Championships, will be representing Gibraltar in Ankara.

For Craig, Sean and Justin it will be a special event for them as it will be the last time they will represent Gibraltar at a Youth European cup as next season they will be moving on to play with the seniors.

The boys will be accompanied by two team managers Ernest Galliano and Michael Negrette will be accompanied by Albert Hewitt, Joseph Chipol and Pepe Berllaque.

The Gibraltar team this week found out who their opponents are.

In the Boy’s Singles round robin Craug Gallian will face Austria’s Marcel Steinacher, Tomas Houdek from the Czech republic and Ozcan Karagos from Turkey. Jeremy Chipol will face Connor Hopkins from Wales and Dyland Slevin from Republic of Ireland. Justin Hewitt will play against Jurhjen Van Der Velde from the Netherlands, and Julian Fischer from Germany with Sean Negrette facing Nathan Girvan from Scotland and Alexander Veigar Thirvaldson from Iceland.

In the boys pairs Sean Negreet and Justin Hewitt with face Poulsen and Llanrenburg from Denmark with Craig Galliano and Jeromeo Chipol facing Velde and Kwast from the Netherlands and Mitchell and Gallazi from Scotland.

In the boys team event Gibraltar faces the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Denmark.

Archive image.

