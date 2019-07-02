Gib hands over presidency of EU cooperation programme

Gibraltar recently handed over the presidency of the South West European Territorial Cooperation (ETC) Programme to France.

Gibraltar was representing the UK as a Member State.

A number of events were held in Toulouse, France to coincide with the change-over.

They included the publishing of the results of the 3rd Programme call; a Steering Group Meeting; a Monitoring Committee Meeting and the launch of the 4th Programme call.

A conference under the title “Let’s build Sudoe together” was also held. Over 150 potential project partners attended.

All participating national authorities were present at all the events. They include Spain, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom (Gibraltar).

