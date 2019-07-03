GFA’s Ivan Robba reappointed to UEFA ethics and disciplinary committee

The Gibraltar FA’s Deputy General Secretary, Ivan Robba, was re-elected as one of the UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspectors during a workshop hosted in Gibraltar last week.

Mr Robba was among one of the many appointments made during this latest workshop, which saw representatives from across UEFA travel to Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar FA has had representation within FIFA and UEFA ethics and disciplinary committees in recent years. The President of the Gibraltar FA holds a role within FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee as a Member of the Investigatory Chamber.

The visit last week highlighted the continued role Gibraltar plays within the committees away from the limelight. Representatives from across UEFA arrived for the workshops in what was a media-free occasion.

“Being chosen as hosts of workshops such as this one is a testament to the excellent relationship between UEFA and the GFA, and the trust that exists between us,” Mr Robba told the Chronicle.

“There is a lot of hard work undertaken behind the scenes by GFA to earn the respect required from UEFA to even be considered as potential hosts for these events, so it is very rewarding for us to have such opportunities, which in turn can serve as a launch pad for bigger events in the future.”

UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspectors held the workshop in Gibraltar, following the election of the inspectors by UEFA’s Executive Committee in Baku in May.

Speaking after the event, the GFA’s Deputy General Secretary was delighted at being able to host the workshop and honoured to be re-elected for four more years as a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector: “It was a great honour for me to be appointed as a UEFA Ethics & Disciplinary 2017. Since 2017 I have had the privilege to work on many important and high profile UEFA Disciplinary Cases.”

“Over these past two years I have also managed to nurture an excellent relationship with UEFA’s Integrity and Regulatory Unit and as a result they offered the opportunity to host one of their Disciplinary Inspector’s workshop in Gibraltar – an offer which I did not hesitate to accept.”

“It was a privilege to welcome colleagues from around Europe with unrivalled professional expertise in sports law, and to have them share their knowledge and experience in an ever evolving and developing industry.”

“I would therefore like to thank all those who attended, and also to UEFA, in particular Angelo Rigopoulos for trusting the GFA to host this prestigious event.”

“Furthermore, on a more personal note, I am absolutely delighted to be re-elected as a UEFA Ethics & Disciplinary Inspector for a second mandate of four years. I feel honoured that UEFA continue to trust in me on a professional level and I very much look forward to assisting them whenever required.”

The ethics and disciplinary inspectors represent UEFA in proceedings before the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body and the Appeals Body.

They may initiate disciplinary investigations and lodge appeals against decisions by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, and support UEFA in the event that a party lodges an appeal against a decision by the Appeals Body before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The workshop was opened by the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) president Michael Llamas, who underlined the important role that the ethics and disciplinary inspectors play for UEFA.

During the workshop, the ethics and disciplinary inspectors had the chance to meet together and exchange best practices related to their role and responsibilities within the whole disciplinary process.

Participants also heard a presentation on the new 2019 edition of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations and the 2019 version of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations, as well as an update on the latest jurisprudence of the UEFA disciplinary bodies.

The UEFA Executive Committee, the UEFA President, the UEFA General Secretary or the disciplinary bodies may commission ethics and disciplinary inspectors to conduct investigations alone or in cooperation with other UEFA or non-UEFA bodies.

The Executive Committee appoints the necessary number of ethics and disciplinary inspectors and designates one of them as chief inspector.

At the end of the workshop, the chief ethics and disciplinary inspector, Chris Georghiades, commended the initiative to organise such an event and thanked the GFA for hosting it.

