GCS launches cultural awards

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has launched the Cultural Awards to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

The Cultural Awards will run from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 with the public encouraged to nominate art events, venues, artists and organisations, throughout this specific one-year window.

There are six categories. These include the Cultural Ambassador Award for an artist or artistic endeavour which has promoted Gibraltar‘s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience, or helped put the Rock on the map.

The Junior Award for an individual or group of artists under 12 years of age that has shown potential or has displayed real talent.

The Youth Award for an individual or group of artists under 25 years of age that has shown potential or has displayed real talent.

The Senior Award for an individual or group of artists over 25 years of age that has shown potential or has displayed real talent.

The Cultural Space of the Year is for a dedicated venue or space used/ or that has been used for the arts and/or a particular performance.

The award will recognise Gibraltar’s history and heritage and unique spaces which may have been used for specific events or exhibitions in a bid to promote our surroundings and environment. It will recognise the group or individual which organised the event, or another cultural activity.

And lastly, the Best Education Project is for a project that has shown the power of art and culture, engaged young people and created high-quality artistic outputs.

The general public is invited to write in to GCS, submitting nominations by category, or alternatively completing a nomination form at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. Closing date Friday August 30, 2019. Nominations are to be sent to the Chief Executive Officer, GCS, 308 Main Street.

The first Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday December 5, 2019. For further information please contact the GCS Development Unit on 20079750 or email: info@culture.gi.

