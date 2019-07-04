Free Island Games supplement out today

Project Manager Enda Conway and Ronnie Kennedy who form part of the team of contractors responsible for making the Europa Sports Complex ‘Games-Ready’ for the start this weekend of the Island Games, are pictured above taking a few seconds off their busy schedule to browse through the Gibraltar Chronicle’s Red & White Supplement.

The 24-page special, free with today’s print edition and e-paper, includes a full guide to the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

