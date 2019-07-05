Falklands Governor welcomed to Gibraltar

The Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, and his wife, Lorraine, yesterday welcomed the Governor of the Falkland Islands, Nigel Phillips, to Gibraltar.

Mr Phillips, and his wife Emma, will be staying at the Governor’s residence for the duration of the Island Games.

A former RAF officer, Mr Phillips became the Governor of the Falkland Islands in September, 2017.

He is also the Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

With a population of 3,400 residents, the Falklands Islands has one of the smallest teams taking part in the competition.

The team will be competing in six sports including athletics, badminton, shooting, squash, table tennis and swimming.

