Europa convincingly beats Sant Julia

An emphatic victory by Europa putting four goals past Sant Julia secured the league runners-up a first round Europa League tie against Leiga Warsaw.
Sant Julia’s confidence that their 3-2 win in Andorra was enough to take them through was soon shattered when Europa dominated the first half and were to produce the first goal after 40minutes through Valdes.
With the score at 1-0 at half time Europa had already ensured that the defeat in Andorra could be set aside as the away goals already had them in front with this score.
They were however not to stop there. Although Europa suffered some concerns at the back with Portillo seeming to be unable to cope with his opponent, Europa were by far superior throughout.
Liam Walker was to show why he was among the top players in Gibraltar. Threading a delightful pass to Tjay the young forward pounced on the chance as he took it to goal and even with a tight angle smashed it in for the 2-0.
Sant Julia found few opportunities as Europa seized on the moment and went out to secure the match. This time it was Liam Walker who controlled well with his chest and swung in a shot that bounced off the back of the inside of the goal for the 3-0 as the crowd rose in praise.
Juampe, who had his good moments, although suffering from sometimes having to cover his defense scored the fourth. another cracking goal as he controlled rounded his player and keeper to smash it in for the 4-0. The victory making it 6-3 on aggregate for Europa who now play Leiga Warsaw next week in the first round of the Europa League. Sant Julia was to end the match with just ten men after a sending off.
An emphatic victory by Europa putting four goals past Sant Julia secured the league runners-up a first round Europa League tie against Leiga Warsaw.