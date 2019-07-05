Dyslexia Support Group to host seminar

The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group in association with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses will be hosting the Diversity and Inclusion seminar in September.

The seminar will discuss the positive impact of dyslexia in the workplace on September 24, and although the event is aimed at local business community, everyone is welcome.

The speakers will be Founder and CEO of Made By Dyslexia Kate Griggs, Senior Strategy Consultant at EY London Benjamin Cooke, and Governor of Gibraltar and Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Patron Lt Gen Edward Davis.

The seminar will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from 9am. The event will be finished by 12 noon.

The GDSG would like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsors Kusuma Trust, Gibunco Group, Hyperion Group of Companies, BrightMed and EY.

Entrance is free, but registration in advance is required by emailing ‘events@dyslexia.gi’ as places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Closing date for registration is September 17.

When registering, please advise if there are any accessibility requirements, such as physical impairments or dietary requirements.

