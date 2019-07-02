Days away from being ‘Games-Ready’

With less than a few days to go before the Opening Ceremony and main sports events of the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games the main venues across Gibraltar were within days of being ‘Games-ready.’

Although there has been much talk and concerns over the fact that the sports facilities would not be completed on time officials last week highlighted that there had never been any intention for the facilities to be completed for the Island Games. Instead they explained that from the initial stages in which the new facilities were announced there had always been a focus on having them “Games-ready” as they described.

This week the athletics track at Lathbury saw the completion of the rubber covering with now the final stage of painting about to take place. There main area where the sports events will be taking place were also being cleared from construction materials and debris and was being made safe. Some areas were also getting some turf covering.

The swimming pool next to the main sports complex was also cleared with the seats now installed and the swimming pool filled with water. This in itself had been a key concern with the filling of the pool taking seven days. This now near completion.

Europa Point sports facilities were also close to being ready for use with the main area for the Opening ceremony now being cleared giving a clearer view of the site from the outside.

Beach Volleyball at Camp Bay/Europa Pool was also close to completion with the promenade next to the actual facilities close to being cleared. The actual sports facilities are already in use.

Badminton was also expected to be ready last weekend with officials indicating that they hoped the Gibraltar Team might be able to use the facilities as from the weekend. On Monday the team released images of them practicing at the new court with squash also practising at their new venue.

The North Mole rifle range is now being used with minor tweaks to the facilities taking place, whilst the Clay Target Shooting was expected to be handed over for use this week.

The sites are all expected to be Games-ready by midweek just in time for the arrival of competitors some expected to arrive as from July 3rd-4th.

