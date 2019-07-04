Calentita gears up for this Friday

The Calentita Food Festival will be held this Friday at Casemates Square and will feature dance performances, live kitchen demonstrations, and food from around the globe.

The Calentita Festival is now in its 13th year, starting as a small food festival that has grown tremendously in size.

The Festival will kick off at 7pm from Casemates Square, stretching to Market Place, Chatham Counterguard and Fish Market Road.

Visitors to Calentita 2019 will be able to enjoy dishes from a whole host of food stalls, from countries near and far.

Advertisement

The event sees traditional Gibraltarian food served alongside from countries as far as Brazil, Thailand, China, Italy, USA, and the Philippines.

Yalta Dance Studio and Danza Academy will be performing on stage while those attending munch on speciality dishes from across the globe.

There will also be live food demonstrations from local chefs Claire Louise Foster who specialises in vegan food, Nico Fitzgerald who currently works as Head of Pastry at The Hinds Head in London, and Vicky Bishop who has represented Gibraltarian cuisine in Guernsey, Brighton, and The Hague.

The Festival will be welcoming Phil Brooke from Compassion in World Farming to talk about how eating less but better meat is good for everyone.

As of last year the Festival became plastic-free meaning that any single-use items are recyclable.

Calentita 2019 brings together the cuisines of many nations and cultural groups in a weekend of foodie indulgence, discovering new flavours and connecting friends and neighbours and with visitors who flock to Gibraltar for the event.

The event is named after Gibraltar’s national dish ‘Calentita’, a recipe made with chick pea flour, water and olive oil, and seasoned with salt and pepper.

The Festival is seen locally as a celebration of culture, diversity and of course a bit of good food.

Advertisement