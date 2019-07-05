Calentita 2019 doubles down on the environment

The Calentita Food Festival continues to put the environment front and centre of its offering, with the event once again eliminating single use plastic from the festival.

The number of stalls offering a plant based (or vegan dishes) has grown to around 15% of the stalls present at the event.

“Only a few years ago it was quite difficult to offer a vegan stall, we had to work really hard just to have a single one. This year we are able to offer a wide range of different culinary options which are all plant based” said a spokesperson for organisers Word of Mouth.

Advertisement

In 2018 Calentita went “plastic free”, eliminating single use plastic from the festival.

This year they continue to be plastic free, and they have introduced a new feature ‘Food for Thought’ – thoughtful presentations that consider the environmental and ethical impacts of the foods we all enjoy and some inspiring alternatives to ‘business as usual’.

Phil Brooke, Research and Education Manager at Compassion in World Farming UK will give a talk entitled ‘Feeding the world without factory farming – for people, animals and the planet’.

Vidya Heisel CEO of visionary permaculture farm project DanyaDara will give a presentation entitled Permaculture: A Sustainable Alternative to Agricultural Farming.

All in all with more than 30 stalls offering foods as diverse as Hungarian, Brazilian and Mexican to the staples of Gibraltarian, Moroccan and Indian, we can expect another enjoyable Calentita.

Calentita takes place today starting at 7pm in Casemates Square.

Advertisement