Beachvolleyball – Gibraltar team with mixed results in warm-up matches

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association held a mini-tournament this past Sunday which gave a chance for the local Island Games team to pit themselves against some strong opposition from across the border.

The tournament was a chance not just for players but also for officials and volunteers to get to grips with competition scenarios.

Young volunteers started early on Sunday practising their roles as line observers, ball collectors and manning the officials bench.

Watched by a decent crowd considering the event was not highly publicised it proved to be a success.

Speaking after the event GVA President Emma Labrador, also one of the players involved in the tournament playing for Gibraltar commented, “the tournament on Sunday was a great practice for what is to come at the Island Games for both the players as well as the organizers and volunteers, who all had a final practice round before the games. The local teams stepped up their game as they met some tough opposition from across the frontier playing in the tough heat. It was a great opportunity for our players to play in front of the home crowd, with many locals showing up to support the players, and gave them a glimpse of what they can expect at the games. They even had the pleasure of having the CEO of the GSLA and Island Games Games Director showing their support on Sunday and enjoying the fun morning of games.”

