Athletics records could be possible on the Super Sunday

Athletics opens up its campaign in the Island Games with some of its hopes for medals competing on the day.

The sport has suffered some setbacks as it came closer to the games with the Gibraltar team having to negotiate its way to ensure it had a place to train during the past month. With the Victoria Stadium having its man in football pitch resurfaced only the intervention of the Minister for Sport, along with the hierarchy of the GAAA ensured that a proposed closure of the athletics track did not take place.

Even with limited access to the track during the month of June athletics has continued seeking to improve on its performances in past Games with athletes such as Jessy Franco setting the mark with his national records in both the 100m and 200m.

Jessy will be among the athletes who will be competing on Sunday as he is put to the test in the first heats of the day.

First up will be Isabella Dowie who will be running in the 100m Women Heat 1 at 10:30. Here the first 3 and 4 best times proceed to semi-final.

Isabella Dowie by Mya Zarb running in heat 2.

Later in the morning it will be Gibraltar’s 200m national record holder taking to the new track at Lathbury Barracks Sports Complex.

Jessy Franco will be running in heat 1 of 200m Men where the first 4 and 4 best times proceed to semi final

immediately after it will be Jerai Torres, another of Gibraltar top sprinters who will be put to the test. Jerai has been rivalling Jessy for the top spot in the 100 and 200m races with both exchanging records during the past year.

The two athletes have the potential to put Gibraltar in the finals for both the 100m and 200m men’s where their times compare well to past times within the top four of these events.

Laura Bevington will be up next for Gibraltar in heat 1 of the 400m Women. Here again the First 4 and 4 best times proceed to semi final. She is joined by Zyanne Hook in heat 3.

Gibraltar is not without its field competitors with Isabella Dowie also competing in the Long Jump Women. After 3 jumps, best 8 proceed to 6 jumps

Isabella Dowie is not the only competitor with Kaia Kaemmerlen also taking part.

Gibraltar’s hope on Sunday in the 800m Men will lay on the shoulders of both Cameron Payas and Elias Juel-Saleh. Here once again they will be looking to be among the First 4 or 4 best times which proceed to the semi finals.

Gibraltar’s participation in athletics on the Super Sunday does not finish there as Shauna Manna, one of the youngest competitors for Gibraltar takes on the 1,500m Women Heat 1. The event takes place in what should be the cooler side of the afternoon, early evening although it will still be a long day for the young lady to compete in such an events.

Leon Gordon and Steven Walker close Gibraltar participation in Athletics on the first day at Lathbury Sports Complex as they compete in the 10,000m. A race which will undoubtedly be competing against the spectacular Cycling Town Criterium which takes place at around the same time across the other side of Gibraltar.

Super Sunday will be the first time that local athletes will have to compete at the newly constructed Lathbury Sports Complex. Having had to train in the hardened track at Victoria stadium, where spikes have been known not to dig into the rubber and not giving as much grip, the new track is hoped will assist local athletes to provide some added benefit to their personal performances. However, with strong winds expected, a hot summer’s day and a first day in front of a local crowd this will be the first big test for Team Gibraltar’s athletics who have rare occasions in which to compete against international opponents on home turf.

Advertisement