Another record for Jessy

Young Jessy Franco claimed another national record this week as he recorded a 21.31 seconds in the 200m GAAA time Trials.

The young athlete, who will be competing for the Gibraltar Island Games athletics team in a fortnight’s time, set the record against a +0.9 wind factor.

It comes just a couple weeks since he set the 100m National Record highlighting his continued progress towards the Games.

The record was also set on a day in which one of his main local competitors, Jerai Torres, watched from the sidelines having decided to rest prior to the Games.

Time Trial 200m Men 24-6-19

Wind +0.9

Jessy Franco 21.31 NR

Craig Gill 22.66 PB

Salvador 24.04

Sean Penvalver 24.32

Advertisement