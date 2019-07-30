30 years on, the ‘Generation Game’ continues

A local family once again has five generations with the birth of the newest addition Ivy Jayne Grace Burrows.

Last time the family had five generations was with great great grandmother Margarita Dalmedo who has since passed. Margarita has just 75 years old when she first became a great great grandmother.

At the time Margarita had eight children, 32 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Advertisement

Now 30 years later Margarita’s daughter Mercedes Canessa has herself become a great great grandmother at the age of 82.

Mercedes is pictured with her daughter Anna Marie Hardy, granddaughter Tania Lisa Oldreive, great grandson Bradly Michael Burrows and great great granddaughter Ivy Jayne Grace Burrows.

Advertisement