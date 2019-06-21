Youth Service – Our Journey / CYECYL

This week the Gibraltar Youth Service invited one of the local Young Enterprise groups to discuss their business initiative.

This project has proven to be a very worthwhile and meaningful journey for young people in Gibraltar with 26 members of all four youth clubs present for this talk.

The group of college students named “Our Journey” delivered a presentation to youth service users on their product and what it entails.

“Our Journey” raises the subject of mental health and their commitment to encouraging young people to talk and express themselves, whether that is verbally or on paper.

This group of young people have just released their book ‘Through Ink and Paper’ which draws on natural human feelings, basic instincts and raw emotions.

This book is now available for purchase.

The second part of the evening involved non-profit organisation CYE-CYL (Change Your Energy, Change Your Life) promoting their summer challenge 2019 for young people aged between 12 and 20. This project proved to be a huge hit last year and there are limited spaces left for this year’s challenge.

CYE-CYL aim provide the practical skills and self-empowerment tools needed to access employment and/or further education with confidence, drive and ambition.

The Youth Service encourages young people to apply for this opportunity which takes place in the summer holidays. For further information visit www.cyecyl.org or contact romina@cy-ecyl.org.

For further information about the Gibraltar Youth Service contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer at MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078637.

