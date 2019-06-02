In Wellington Front, an Iftar meal brings religions and cultures together

People from all cultures and religions joined together to share a meal at a Ramadan open air Iftar held in Wellington Front on Thursday.

The event organised by Muslim Youth Gibraltar aimed to unite the community during this religious month in the Muslim calendar.

Iftar is the first meal after the sun has set and many in the local community joined Muslims in their fast.

As the sun set, scores of people joined together to ‘break the fast’ after over 14 hours of without food or water.

Advertisement

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar and is a time where Muslims fast daily, refraining from food and drink during the daylight hours.

As part of Ramadan Muslims are encouraged to become better people and grow closer to God.

The charity fast on Thursday aimed to raise £500 for the GBC Open Day and a further £1,000 for a yet to be determined charity.

“In Gibraltar we really are a shining beacon to the rest of the world, on how we have all come together like this,” said Youssef El Hana from Muslim Youth Gibraltar.

“On Sir Herbert Miles Promenade we have a synagogue, a mosque and a church. This is literally the embodiment of what inter-faith, racial harmony and religious tolerance is. That is reflected in us as a people today.”

After sun set it is customary for Muslims to eat something sweet to break the fast.

The event saw people tuck into dates and a sweet pastry with milk before moving on to the harissa soup.

The main meal of a buffet served by the local Muslim community included chicken, fish and veg bastilas, salads, and paella. For dessert pancakes with honey and traditional Moroccan pastries were served alongside Moroccan mint tea.

“I think this is a great manifestation of Gibraltar’s greatest strength which is a unified, inclusive, respectful and mutually supportive community,” the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis said.

“That’s what makes Gibraltar great and that is what will keep making Gibraltar great.”

Lt Gen Davis thanked Muslim Youth Gibraltar and the wider Muslim community.

The Minister for the Environment and Education Dr John Cortes said Gibraltar is an “example to the world” when it comes to religious unity.

He also pledged that Arabic will be taught in local schools as it is one of the three main languages spoken on the Rock.

Advertisement