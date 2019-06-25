Walking in the moonlight for good cause

A sea of women, men, children and even some dogs donned pink last Friday and walked 5.26km in aid of Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar at this year’s Lunar Walk.

The annual event has attracted hundreds of people over the years, many of them breast cancer survivors, their families, friends, and some walking in remembrance of a loved one who lost a hard fought battle to the disease.

Whatever the reason the atmosphere never changes: it is positive, it is upbeat, it is full of love, support, empathy and compassion for all affected by the disease.

Advertisement

At the stroke of midnight the current Miss Gibraltar, Mrs Gibraltar, Miss Europe and a host of other beauty queens cut the ribbon that had been placed across Casemates Gates, marking the start of the walk.

With the Sea Scouts providing a loud impressive tempo from their drums and bagpipes, the walk started off down Corral Road towards the runway.

From Corral Road, the walk continued onto Winston Churchill Avenue and onto the runway, taking walkers down the Western end of the runway and back up. By this stage over half the journey was completed.

The route then took people down Bayside towards Ocean Village and on to Montagu Gardens. Crossing over Europort the walkers made their way to Kings Bastion before heading back to Casemates by Mid-Town and Chatham Counterguard.

While the Lunar Walk by name and nature is a walk, some people chose to run it.

They included local marathon runner Rosanne Walker Hosken and another athlete who is no stranger to the podium, Christiane Fagan.

Both women had competed in a 7km race in Algeciras just four hours beforehand.

Crossing the finish line in joint 4th place, the women were delighted to have given the event their support.

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

Advertisement