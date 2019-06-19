Walk for Autism cheque presentation

Autism Support Gibraltar recently received a cheque of £2,576.50 from Ian Howes following the success of his organised “Walk for Autism” charity event.

The walk had participants take a non-competitive walk from Commonwealth Park to Ohara’s Battery.

The money was raised via the proceeds of the registrations fees of the walk and individual donations.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Charity, Chairperson Anne Macquisten said: “This was a very enjoyable event and the ASG is extremely grateful to Ian and his team of organisers for making it such a success.”

“We are of course also grateful to all the sponsors and in particular to all of those who took part. This has really helped the ASG to raise awareness of autism and help the wider public understand more about it,” she added.

Ian Howes said: “I wish to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the charity for allowing me to organise this event and in the process increase awareness of autism in Gibraltar, the work the support group does and in the process raise funds for the Charity.”

“The event would not have been such a resounding success without the participation of the walkers, volunteers and to the sponsors, PJI Foundation, Holland and Barrett Gibraltar, Marble Arc, Saccone and Speed, The Base Training Club, Aerial Aesthetics, DJ Rawly and 1st Impressions Hair Salon,” he added.

