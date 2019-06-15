US television debut for King Calaway

Simon Dumas, one sixth of King Calaway, recently performed on American late night show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

The show on the ABC network is one of the top late night shows in America and is based in Hollywood.

King Calaway will be performing in Gibraltar this September as part of the Gibraltar Calling music festival.

The band has recently released their EP and performed ‘World for Two’ on the American TV show.

“I hate clichés but it was a realisation that dreams do come true and if you work hard enough, with a bit of luck things might just fall into place,” Mr Dumas told the Chronicle.

“From Gibraltar to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles… all I can do is thank God for these crazy cool experiences coming my way and thank everyone back home for supporting me.”

PHOTO: ABC/Randy Holmes

