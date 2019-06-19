University of Gibraltar appoints first Adjunct Professor

The University of Gibraltar has appointed Professor John White as its first Adjunct Professor, a role involving long-term collaborative research.

The unsalaried position also entails that the professor has a commitment to provide leadership and mentoring in their field of expertise.

Professor John White attended the University of Cambridge where he studied Criminology at Master’s level.

After Cambridge he returned to Scotland and to the University of Edinburgh where he completed his doctoral thesis in the Faculty of Law.

In a statement Prof White said he was “deeply honoured” to have been appointed Adjunct Professor of the University of Gibraltar.

“I feel especially privileged as I am the first ever appointee to this role,” said Prof White.

“I am delighted to be able to play a further part in the exciting future of this young and ambitious University.”

Prof White has taught at institutions including Edinburgh Napier University, the University of Edinburgh, Queen Margaret University, the University of Leeds and spent 20 years as Dean and Head of Law at Anglia Ruskin University before becoming Head of Human Sciences and Law at Bucks New University.

“We are delighted that Professor White has accepted this, our first adjunct professor appointment,” said University of Gibraltar Vice-Chancellor Professor Catherine Bachleda.

“Prof White joined our Academic Board shortly after the University opened and has worked tirelessly to advance our academic interests since.”

“This appointment is but a small recognition of the long-term commitment and academic contribution he has provided during these formative years.”

Pic by David Parody

