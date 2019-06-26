UK and Gibraltar continue work on Brexit

The Gibraltar Government continues its policy of close engagement with the United Kingdom in relation both to preparations for a no-deal Brexit and for the future relationship with the European Union.

A group of senior officials from the UK Department of Business, Enterprise, Innovation and Skills has been on a two-day visit to Gibraltar and met with officials led by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and including the Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The UK delegation met separately with the Chamber of Commerce and with the Federation of Small Businesses and took the opportunity to visit the border and discuss the movement of goods with the Collector of Customs John Rodriguez.

This continues the process of consultation with the business community here which started immediately after the referendum of June 2016.

The UK team also met with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

“The preferred position of the Gibraltar Government is that the UK should revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union,” Dr Garcia said.

“It is important, nonetheless, to provide for our orderly departure from the EU and that this has been achieved through the inclusion of Gibraltar in the Withdrawal Agreement, including the transitional period.”

“We are planning for both a deal and for a no deal at the same time.”

“The Gibraltar Government is very grateful for the positive and ongoing engagement with the United Kingdom across different Government departments covering different scenarios.”

“I would like to thank all those officials in Gibraltar who have contributed for their continued hard work.”

