Trinidad and Tobago to host 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games

CGF Media Release – Trinidad and Tobago will host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games after they were selected as the host city of the multi-sport event by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) today.

Trinidad and Tobago were bidding against Gibraltar for the right to stage the competition and both Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) were praised as excellent bidders by the CGF Evaluation Commission following visits in January and February this year.

The CGF Executive Board voted for Trinidad and Tobago as the host of the 2021 Games at their Executive Board Meeting at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham following impressive presentations from both CGAs.

Trinidad and Tobago’s success builds on the back of the Bahamas hosting a successful Games in 2017 and continues the CGF’s commitment to small states and island states.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE: “We are delighted to award Trinidad and Tobago the opportunity to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games.

“We had a very strong bid process and the Board felt at this point in time, the Caribbean offers a fantastic platform for the Commonwealth Sports Movement to build upon.

“We look forward to working closely with Trinidad and Tobago in the lead up to the Games in what we are confident will be a fantastic event for the aspiring young athletes of the Commonwealth.

“Finally, the Board would like to thank Gibraltar once again for submitting their bid to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. We will now work with the Gibraltar CGA to identify opportunities to host future Commonwealth events.”

Brian Lewis, the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association who led the bid team, said: “This is awesome and historic. On behalf of the youth, and young people of Trinidad and Tobago, thank you to the Commonwealth Games Federation.

“Its an honour to be entrusted with the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. I would like to acknowledge Rheeza Grant, Kwanieze John and Chanelle Young; the three young women who conceptualised, developed and envisioned the Trinidad and Tobago 2021 bid.”

The 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago will build on the successful Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, which took place in Nassau from 18-23 July

Trinidad and Tobago joined the Commonwealth in 1962. It is the most southerly of the West Indian island states and is situated 11.2kms off the Venezuelan coast. It consists of two islands, Trinidad and Tobago.

Having made their debut in the 1934 Games, Trinidad and Tobago have attended every Games since, apart from the 1950 and 1986 editions.

Trinidad and Tobago are set to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games, the seventh edition of the competition, from 1-7 August.

The first ever Commonwealth Youth Games was held in Scotland in 2000 with the event subsequently going to Australia, India, Isle of Man, Samoa and most recently the Bahamas in 2017.

