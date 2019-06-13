Toy Story Family Day raises over £400 for Childline Gibraltar

Ocean Village recently held a Toy Story day in aid of Childline Gibraltar.

Popular Pixar characters Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie entertained the children with an exciting Toy Story themed treasure hunt and party games.

A bouncy castle, face painting and other games and activities organized by Childline took place, including ‘Pick the X’ and ‘Open The Treasure Chest’.

“We are very grateful to Ocean Village for organising this wonderful even,” Annie Green, Chairperson for Childline Gibraltar said.

“Fundraising initiatives like this allow us to offer our service and keep going on our mission to end all forms of cruelty to children in Gibraltar. Lots of children, lots of treasure hunting fun, games and dancing with Woody, Buzz and Jessie, all in aid of Childline Gibraltar. Childline volunteers and the Childline bear were on hand to get the proceedings off to a good start, and we were delighted to see so many children joining the fun. What a lovely time we had with the Toy Story gang.”

Children attended the event dressed as their favourite Toy Story character and lucky winners Luca, Evie and Noah won tickets to the Toy Story 4 premiere which will be released at the end of the month courtesy of Leisure Cinemas.

“Holding these kind of events at Ocean Village allows us to give back to the local community and raise money for important local causes, while providing a fun day out for families,” said Emilia Hazell-Smith, Marketing and Social Media executive for Ocean Village.

“This very successful event has helped us raise much-needed awareness for Childline. Thank you to everyone who contributed to and supported this event including the Childline volunteers and the all-important sponsors for the prizes for the lucky winners today: Leisure Cinemas, Pizza Express Gibraltar, Kings Bastion, Supernatural Gibraltar and Bridge Bar and Grill.”

The total raised from the day’s activities was £413.05.

