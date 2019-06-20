Together Gibraltar talks Brexit with UK MPs

Representatives from Together Gibraltar met with UK MPs in Westminster to talk about Brexit and help “bring the all-too-often neglected voice of the Gibraltarians to the table”.

During the meetings, Together Gibraltar leader Marlene Hassan-Nahon and party secretary, Kamlesh Khubchand, also spoke about the Tory leadership race and its “potential impact” on Brexit negotiations.

They also spoke about how they would back a second referendum.

The meetings were held with Michael Gapes, of Change UK, Conservative MP, Dominic Grieve, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle of the Labour Party.

In a statement to the press, Together Gibraltar said these meetings were organised with the knowledge of the Government and were aligned with Gibraltar’s broader lobbying efforts in Westminster.

“Together Gibraltar will continue to support campaigns aimed at achieving a second referendum, and making the voice of Gibraltar heard loud and clear in all relevant arenas,” the statement read.

“It will also continue supporting the Government’s efforts on this front, always putting aside partisan interests in the name of the common good.”

Mr Grieve, ex shadow Home Secretary, Attorney General for England and Wales and currently Chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee as well a strong campaigner for remain, expressed his belief that a second referendum is the best possible option for the UK – something Together Gibraltar and the majority of the Gibraltarian community agree with.

“He expressed a profound understanding of the potential negative effects that a bad Brexit outcome would have on Gibraltar, and put forward a view that MPs who express support for Gibraltar while campaigning for a hard Brexit incur into shocking contradictions,” the party said.

“He commended the Government of Gibraltar and the community at large for the lobbying efforts thus far, and stressed the need for continued action on this front in order to keep the Gibraltarian agenda present and relevant in public opinion and future political discussions.”

Mr Gapes predicted that Boris Johnson would become the next Prime Minister and a continued Brexit stalemate on the issue of the Irish backstop, the statement read.

Together Gibraltar said Mr Gapes had “very affectionate words” for Gibraltar and its plight, adding that he pledged to support the Gibraltarian agenda in the future.

Sir Lindsay spoke about his role as Deputy Speaker in the House of Commons, and showed support for Gibraltar and the need for the Rock to “deploy a strong and coherent lobbying effort” in the coming months, the party added.

