Together Gibraltar says Island Games traffic changes are ‘a recipe for chaos’

Together Gibraltar has said the Gibraltar Government’s announcement to close roads and limit the bus service during the Island Games will “almost certainly prove a recipe for chaos on our roads”.

The party said this will “create discomfort” for the visitors and said these road closures have not been “communicated” by the Government.

In a statement issued to the press yesterday, the party said hosting the Island Games in Gibraltar “is yet another opportunity to showcase Gibraltar and continue building on its already impressive profile as a sporting nation”.

But Together Gibraltar added: “We note with concern that what seems like careless planning will unnecessarily strain our infrastructure and create discomfort for both visitors and the local community.”

“The road closures announced for many of the events, coupled with a limited bus service, will almost certainly prove a recipe for chaos on our roads.”

“Many of the road events and closures are taking place during weekdays, some at key rush hour times such as 5.30pm.”

“To make matters worse, the Government has announced that some bus routes will be reduced at those times, and one even dropped altogether,” the statement continued.

“Moreover, the measures put in place to communicate this to the general public have been lacklustre.”

“While road closures have been signposted around Gibraltar’s roads, these signs depict lengthy schedules and will be impossible to take in by motorists as they drive by.”

“There appears to be no reasonable explanation for this, other than indolent planning by those involved.”

“We wait to hear Government’s rationale for these decisions and their plans to ensure Gibraltar’s road network does not suffer yet another gridlock.”

