Three arrests after high-speed chase at sea

Three Spanish nationals were arrested by RGP Marine section following a high speed chase at sea yesterday in the early hours.

The RGP made the arrests after responding to information from the Guardia Civil.

Juan Jose Pinero Espinosa, 24, from Algeciras, Francisco Gil Dominguez, 34, from Jerez, and Juan Manuel Ordonez Suarez, 36, from Algeciras, were charged and will be appearing at the Magistrates Court this morning.

Mr Ordonez Suarez faces charges of dangerous navigation, importing a prohibited import – a 14-metre rigid-hulled inflatable boat – and obstructing police.

Mr Gil Dominguez faces charges of importing a prohibited RHIB, while Mr Pinero Espinosa was charged with importing and possession of a small amount of cannabis resin, and importing a prohibited RHIB.

