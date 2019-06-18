Summer nights 2019 at the Games Square

Gibraltar Cultural Services has been working closely with GibMedia in order to provide a very entertaining programme for this year’s 2019 Summer Nights organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games.

Summer Nights 2019 will be held from Saturday July 6 to Saturday July 13 at Casemates Square, from 9pm to 12pm. Additionally, some of the 2019 NatWest International Island Games medal ceremonies will be hosted at the Games Square between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Programme of events is as follows:

Saturday July 6

– Della Slade

– Alexej Baglietto

– Karl Dutton

– Danza Academy

– Jeremy Perez & Friends

Sunday July 7

– Jazz in Town

– Saxomania

– Chuck McClelland and Friends

Monday July 8

– JDF Dance

– Mediterranean Dance Group

– Rendition Singers

– Nikolai Celecia

– Michelle Daniels – Cher Tribute Night

Tuesday July 9

– Surianne Dalmedo

– Dead City Radio

– Afterhours

Wednesday July 10

– Ethan Rocca

– The Layla Rose Band

– Jeststream

Thursday July 11

– Stylos Dance Studios

– Jesse Sampere

– S CLUB Party

– DJ – After Party

Friday July 12

– Circus Night

– Magic Show

– Carnival Games

– Bouncy Castles

– Arts & Crafts

– Balloon Modeling

– Yalta Dance Studio

Saturday July 13

– Upfront

– Keiron Lynch

– Kirsty Vinet

– Bob & the Boys

– Aaron Monteverde Live in Concert

Fun activities of face-painting, carnival games, bouncy castles and market stalls will be provided every night.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said: ‘Once again the 2019 Summer Nights will provide a varied programme of entertainment for the week. I am delighted that we have managed to produce Summer Nights 2019 in conjunction with the 2019 Natwest International Island Games.”

“I am certain that the entertainment provided for this year will cater for everyone in our community and for visitors alike. I take this opportunity to thank the organisers and all those groups, associations and individuals, who will be taking part in the different events and providing a diverse selection of quality entertainment.”

“I wish you all, residents and visitors an enjoyable and entertaining Summer Nights 2019.’

