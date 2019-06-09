‘Stride for Survival’ celebrates cancer survivors

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar recently celebrated Cancer Survivors Day with a walk in Windsor Park.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action UK Charity ‘Striding for Survival’ charity walk was held at the grounds Virginia Waters Great Windsor Park.

The walk is the Pancreatic Cancer Action Charity UK annual flagship walk – the first walk was held in 2011 organised by Rachael Rogan who lost her father to pancreatic cancer and it has gone from strength to strength.

Striding for Survival is a family friendly walk and run participants distances of 3km, 7km, and 11k.

The team from Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar participated in the 11km walk.

“The walk was a very motivating one to do – it brings hundreds of pancreatic cancer survivors, families and friends together on the day,” said Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar.

“It was absolutely inspirational and of course a medal around all of our necks at the finish.”

The charity extended a massive thank you to everyone for your support and donations.

